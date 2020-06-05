City of Kearney Playgrounds, Splash Pads, and Fitness Pad Scheduled to Open

KEARNEY – Playgrounds, splash pads, and the Yanney Park fitness pad will once again be available for use in Kearney parks, beginning at 9:00 a.m., on Monday, June 8. These amenities will be closed daily, form 7:00 – 9:00 a.m., for sanitizing by Park Staff.

Participants are encouraged to recreate responsibly: Wash hands with soap and water prior to and after use, take breaks to sanitize hands, try to maintain six-foot separation between users when possible, avoid using if crowded, take trash with you, stay home if not feeling well or if exposed to someone who is sick with COVID-19, and be courteous and respectful of others. Parent supervision is advised.

Please contact the Kearney Park and Recreation Department, at (308) 237-4644, for more information.