City of Kearney Snow Removal and Parking Ban

Press Release | January 26, 2021

KEARNEY – The City of Kearney Street Division announces that a Snow Emergency has been declared  for the Downtown area of the City of Kearney. Parking is prohibited between the hours of  MIDNIGHT. and 6:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 28, 2021 for the following streets for the  purpose of removing snow. VIOLATORS WILL BE TICKETED AND TOWED

Street  Extent
Central Avenue 

Railroad Street 

Avenue A 

1st Avenue 

1st Avenue 

16th Street 

19th Street 

21st Street 

22nd Street 

23rd Street 

24th Street 

 15th Street to 26th Street 

2nd Avenue to Avenue B 

Railroad Street to 26th Street 

Railroad Street to 26th Street 

15th Street to 17th Street 

Central Avenue to 1st Avenue 

1st Avenue to Avenue A 

2nd Avenue to Avenue B 

2nd Avenue to Avenue B 

Alley west of 2nd Avenue to Avenue B 2nd Avenue to Avenue B

 

Businesses in the Downtown area should make plans to have their walks scooped by  MIDNIGHT so that the snow can be hauled in connection with the snow removal operations.  

