City of Kearney Snow Removal and Parking Ban

KEARNEY – The City of Kearney Street Division announces that a Snow Emergency has been declared for the Downtown area of the City of Kearney. Parking is prohibited between the hours of MIDNIGHT. and 6:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 28, 2021 for the following streets for the purpose of removing snow. VIOLATORS WILL BE TICKETED AND TOWED.
|Street
|Extent
|Central Avenue
Railroad Street
Avenue A
1st Avenue
1st Avenue
16th Street
19th Street
21st Street
22nd Street
23rd Street
24th Street
|15th Street to 26th Street
2nd Avenue to Avenue B
Railroad Street to 26th Street
Railroad Street to 26th Street
15th Street to 17th Street
Central Avenue to 1st Avenue
1st Avenue to Avenue A
2nd Avenue to Avenue B
2nd Avenue to Avenue B
Alley west of 2nd Avenue to Avenue B 2nd Avenue to Avenue B
Businesses in the Downtown area should make plans to have their walks scooped by MIDNIGHT so that the snow can be hauled in connection with the snow removal operations.
