Hastings St. Cecilia has promoted two assistant coaches to head coaching roles for next season. Kelan Schumacher will take over for Alan Vancura as the head coach of the volleyball team. Schumacher came to St. Cecilia last year from North Platte St. Pats. Vancura has retired for the second time. Ryan Ohnoutka will take over the boys basketball team for Kevin Asher, who has taken a job at Wood River. Ohnoutka has been Asher’s assistant for the past three years.

