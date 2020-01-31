Coffee with Senator Halloran on Saturday

HASTINGS – The Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a Coffee and Conversations with State Senator Steve Halloran on Saturday at the Eagles Club at 9am. The conversation will last about an hour.

Mikki Shafer, the President of the Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce, says that they want as many people as possible to show up. Senator Halloran says when it comes to property taxes, the revenue committee is still in flux.

They had a hearing just this last week, LB 974. And they got a lot of push back, they got some support, but it looks like the push back is pretty strong at this point. And there’s a lot of anxiety about it. It doesn’t provide some property tax relief. It’s somewhere in the neighborhood around $500 million. Which is a large figure, sounds large. But for the whole state, when it gets down to each property tax payer, my conclusion is it’s not going to be very substantive.

It is free and open to the public and you don’t have to register in advance. There will be free coffee and rolls. It’s a good opportunity to ask Senator Halloran about what’s going on at the legislature and he will talk about what’s upcoming as well. There will be another one of these in March and April as well.