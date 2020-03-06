Coffee With Senator Halloran Saturday at Eagles Club

HASTINGS – The Hastings Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a Coffee with Senator Steve Halloran at the Eagles Club on Saturday from 9-10. This is an opportunity for people to stop by and ask Senator Halloran any questions they may have in relation to what’s going on at the Legislature.

Mikki Shafer, the President of the Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce, says that there will only be two more during this legislative session.

Our next one will be the first Saturday in April and then have a wrap one on April 24th. Since it’s a short session, we decided to go the first Saturday of every month and then a wrap up on April 24th. And we usually try to wrap up by ten. And then he will stay and talk if you have questions you didn’t want to ask in a crowd but wanted to ask him later on, afterwards.

The event is free and open to the public and you don’t have to register in advance. The Chamber wants as many people as possible to show up . There will be free coffee and rolls as well.