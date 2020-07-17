Commissioner Matt Bloomstedt and Governor Ricketts Talk Plans for the Fall School Semester

LINCOLN – Governor Pete Ricketts and Nebraska Department of Education Commissioner Matt Bloomstedt held a press conference on Friday morning to talk about the state’s plans for reopening schools in the Fall semester. Bloomstedt said that having students in school for the semester is critical. He said they put out guidance to all of the school districts in the state. It will put school districts in color coded phases to decide how they should act from there.

If you’re in the green, largely, you’re in a good position to be able to run schools in a full capacity perspective. If you’re in the yellow you’re able to run schools in a capacity that wants you to be cautious. Make sure that you have all of the appropriate PPE and that there’s an opportunity to maintain social distancing. As you approach an orange, for instance, you start to have concerns whether or not you can be at full capacity. And red is essentially that you’re back to a position where you should be remote learning completely.

He also stressed the importance of wearing masks but the state will not mandate that schools require masks. Instead, those kinds of decisions will be made by local school boards. Bloomstedt also said that testing and contact tracing will be key in keeping schools open and everyone safe.