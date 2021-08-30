Community Celebration to Take Place on Wednesday for Hastings Little League Team

HASTINGS – It was a historic run for the Hastings Little League team at the Little League World Series and to celebrate their accomplishments, the Hastings Community Foundation will be throwing a community celebration on Wednesday, September 1st. The celebration will start with the ten member team and head coach Dustin Rader being driven down 2nd Street from Burlington to Colorado at 5:30pm.

Then a reception to honor the individual players and the team will be held at Duncan Field at 6:00pm. Dan Peters, the Executive Director of the Hastings Community Foundation, says that this isn’t just big for Hastings, this was a statewide celebration.

We’re just asking the community: come out, support this team, we want to give them the heroes welcome that they deserve. So I think the weather is going to cooperate with us. Come down to the parade, come out to Duncan Field. Let’s really welcome these hometown heroes. A celebration for the Hastings community but also the entire state of Nebraska.

After the reception at Duncan Field, the team will be doing an autograph session so fans can bring items to be signed. There will also be a limited number of posters and baseballs available.

All the events will be free to attend and people are encouraged to create congratulatory signs to display both during the parade and the reception.