Community Impact Network to Host Conversations About Community Challenges

HASTINGS – In February and March, the Community Impact Network of Adams, Clay, Nuckolls, and Webster Counties will be hosting a series of three-part virtual conversations to discuss needs and challenges facing the community. They also want to set priorities for these needs and challenges and make plans as well.

The conversations will be called REC Process: A Radical Exploration of Community Issues, Relationships and Solutions. Brady Rhodes, the Collaborative Coordinator for the Community Impact Network, says that they are looking for as much participation as possible.

You can’t really say “here’s what we need to focus on in the community,” until you know what there is to focus on in the community and we can’t just do that with three or four people around a conference table. We need to hear from members of the community. Not just the folks who are leading these agencies, of course we want to hear from them as well. But we really want to hear from parents and students and folks that live in rural areas, not just Hastings central. We want to hear from the whole four county area of Clay and Webster and Nuckolls and Adams counties. And the community forums are really an opportunity to get those voices around the table.

They will have three different three part sessions available. The first one will happen on Sundays from 7pm to 8:30pm on February 7th, 21st, and March 7th. The second will be Tuesdays from Noon to 1:30pm on February 9th, 23rd, and March 9th. The third one will be Thursdays from 7pm to 8:30pm on February 11th, 25th, and March 11th.

They are offering many different slots to allow as many people as possible to register. If you do register, they ask that you attend all three meetings. All sessions will be hosted via Zoom. More information and registration can be found at UnitedWaySCNE.org/REC.