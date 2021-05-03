Compass Rose Project Coming to Hastings Airport

HASTINGS – Members of the public are invited to watch art in the making with a project to bring a decades-long national tradition to the Hastings Municipal Airport.

The tradition of airmarking began in the 1930s, which included a marker with the name of the nearest town painted on the roof of the most prominent building to help guide aircraft pilots in the area.

After World War II, airmarkings evolved to include airport names and a compass rose as a navigational aid.

The Ninety-Nines, a nonprofit international organization of licensed women pilots, will donate their time and effort to paint a compass rose at the Hastings Municipal Airport on May 15-16. The backup date in case of inclement weather is May 22-23. The project will take place at Taxiway D, north of the terminal building.

Those interested in watching the painting process can access a spectator section by entering through the pedestrian gate on the east side of the terminal. Painting is expected to begin at 9 a.m. each day.

Once complete, the compass rose will last several years and will be touched up annually.