Construction Begins on Outdoor Classroom at Hastings Museum

HASTINGS – Construction began this week on a new outdoor classroom at the Hastings Museum, which may temporarily impact visitor parking in the area.

The project has been at least 10 years in the making, and will provide visitors with a more immersive educational experience.

Beginning this week, visitors will need to use the entrance located on the north side of the building with parking located on the east side near the train.

Phase 1 of the project will regrade the front of the building for better water drainage and will include the removal of the old existing patio to replace it with a new concrete surface and renovation of the fountain, as well as storm sewer drainage, emergency egress lighting and lighting controls. It will also include a new walkway that has a gentler slope and will increase visibility of the bronze statues. Philip Carkowski Construction and Trenching, Inc. was selected for the phase at a cost of $179,285. Phase 1 is expected to be completed by December 15, 2021.

Phase 2 of the project will include a pressure-treated cedartone lumber pergola, electrical outlets, fence, gate and classroom surfacing. On Point Construction was selected for the phase at a cost of $42,800. Phase 2 is expected to be completed by May 31, 2022.

Funding for the entire project was provided by donors through the Give Hastings Day fundraising event, as well as grants from the Adams County Visitors Bureau, the Walmart Foundation, the Hastings Museum Foundation, and a matching grant from the Kiewit Foundation.