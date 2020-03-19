Construction Information Online April 1 on Improvements to U.S. Highway 6 in Hastings Area

HASTINGS – In place of a public meeting, the Nebraska Department of Transportation will post pre-construction information regarding the construction of the roundabout at the intersection of Highway 6 and Adams Central Avenue to the NDOT website. Construction of the roundabout will occur in phases to minimize impacts to drives and intersection access. To limit impacts to school traffic utilizing Adams Central Avenue, the contractor will attempt to limit Adams Central Avenue lane closures to the summer while school is out of session. Any Adams Central Avenue lane closures during the school year will be limited to the weekend. NDOT will communicate anticipated lane closures and detours to the public throughout construction. Project materials and a pre recorded presentation will be available April 1, 2020 on the NDOT website.

Share this Story: