Coronavirus Case Confirmed in Knox County

KNOX COUNTY – Officials have confirmed another positive coronavirus case in Nebraska, this one in Knox County. The total cases in Nebraska has now risen to 22 with one being a community spread case. The North Central District Health Department was made aware of a positive case in Knox County on Tuesday, March 17.

The person is a man in his 30s and a resident in Knox county. He recently traveled to another state where there is community transmission of the coronavirus. He is self-isolating at home.

If you have coronavirus symptoms, or develop symptoms, contact your health care provider and tell them how you are feeling. Please notify them of any potential exposure to a confirmed case of the coronavirus. They ask that you call ahead before you go to the doctor’s office or emergency room.