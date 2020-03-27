Coronavirus Count in the State Rises to 81; New Cases in Tri-Cities

HASTINGS – Two additional lab-confirmed cases of the coronavirus were reported to the South Heartland District Health Department Thursday. One is a male in his 40s who is currently hospitalized and in isolation in Adams County. The other is a man in his 50s who is a Colorado resident who spent time in Adams County. He is currently hospitalized and in isolation in Adams County as well, but will be counted in Colorado. The Central District Health Department, which encompasses Hall, Hamilton and Merrick counties, has also confirmed two cases of the coronavirus. The Two Rivers Public Health Department also confirmed three new cases, one in Kearney County and two in Buffalo County. The health departments have initiated contact investigations to identify people who may have been exposed so that they can take next steps and prevent further spread. All identified close contacts will be notified, asked to self-quarantine and be actively monitored twice daily by the health departments for fever and respiratory symptoms. The state total is now at 81.

