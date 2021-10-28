COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Eligibility Expanded

KEARNEY – Two Rivers Public Health Department will begin administering booster doses for all three vaccines. Eligible individuals may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose. All individuals wanting to receive a vaccination through Two Rivers Public Health Department must register through vaccinate.ne.gov.

For individuals who received a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, the following groups are eligible for a booster shot at 6 months or more after their initial series:

For individuals who received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19, booster shots are recommended for those who are 18 and older and who were vaccinated 2 or more months ago.