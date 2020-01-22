Critical Type O Blood Shortage: Red Cross Urgently Needs Donors

NEBRASKA – The American Red Cross has extended its urgent call for donors of all blood types to give blood or platelets. With influenza escalating across the country and preventing some donors from giving, and winter weather threatening to cancel blood drives, the Red Cross now has a critical shortage of type O blood and urgently needs donors to restock the shelves.

Rachelle Lipker, the Executive Director of the Central and Western Nebraska Red Cross, says that you can even follow where your donated blood goes.

Yea, absolutely. So you can follow your blood journey on that red cross blood donor app and then you’ll receive an email for which hospital your blood went to. So in the end, you of course don’t find out who it was, but you do know that you made a difference by knowing that your blood went to a hospital and was used on a patient. So that’s really awesome.

You can find a blood drive near you by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor app, going to RedCrossBlood.org, or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS.