DAS Announces New Program Supporting First Responders

LINCOLN – The Department of Administrative Services (DAS) announced a new State program aimed at supporting the families of Nebraska’s first responders who are killed in the line of duty. On May 24, 2021, Governor Pete Ricketts signed LB 255, the In the Line of Duty Compensation Act.

“When disaster strikes, first responders rush to the scene to give assistance,” said Gov. Ricketts. “When tragedy befalls a first responder in the line of duty, we should be just as quick to support their loved ones. LB 255 authorizes the State to offer financial compensation to the beneficiaries of Nebraska’s first responders who make the ultimate sacrifice on the job.”

This new law covers both paid and volunteer fire fighters, members of rescue squads, emergency medical services personnel, law enforcement officers and corrections officers that are killed in the line of duty after January 1, 2022. DAS’ Risk Management Office will be responsible for the implementation and oversight of the program.

The payment would be authorized to the first responder’s designated beneficiary who file a Line of Duty Compensation Act Claim Form with the State Risk Management Office. For deaths occurring during calendar year 2022, the amount of such compensation will be $50,000; and for deaths occurring in calendar 2023 and each calendar year thereafter, the amount of such compensation shall be increased based on a formula laid out in LB 255.

This program will aid in reducing the burdens on first responders’ families from unplanned end of life expenses. State teammates will complete their beneficiary form in the Employee Work Center. Non-state first responders will utilize the Risk Management web site: https://das.nebraska.gov/risk for information and to complete their beneficiary designation form. If you do not designate a beneficiary with the Risk Management Office, then the payment will go to your estate and be distributed under interstate succession laws.