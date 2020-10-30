Daylight Saving Ends this Weekend; It’s a Good Time to Check Smoke Detectors

HASTINGS – Daylight Saving is coming to end this weekend and we will fall back an hour early Sunday morning and with it comes a great time to check smoke and carbon monoxide detectors heading into the colder months. It’s important to make sure the batteries are working and you should test the devices as well.

More fires happen during the winter due to people over using space heaters or keeping them too close to flammable objects. Troy Vorderstrasse, Fire Prevention Officer for Hastings Fire and Rescue, says that it’s important to be careful with those heaters.

Most winter fires are caused because of heating appliances. So whether they’re electric, or there’s the propane or the fuel type space heater, those need to have the precautions taken so that we have that three feet range, we’re not near combustibles, something where the kids or the pets won’t knock it over. Those sorts of things.

National statistics show that one in six winter house fires are caused by heating appliances. Vorderstrasse also said it’s important to get chimneys cleaned as well heading into the winter. It’s also important to make sure fireplaces have nothing combustible near them.