Despite Governor Ricketts Ending DHMS Health Officials Still Encouraging Vaccinations

HASTINGS – Governor Pete Ricketts recently held his last coronavirus briefing and ended all pandemic era executive orders and Directed Health Measures. Despite this, local health officials are still saying it’s imperative for people to get vaccinated in order to end the pandemic.

Michele Bever, the Executive Director of the South Heartland District Health Department, says that their goal is for 70 to 75 percent of the community to be vaccinated.

We’re at about 40 percent right now and continuing to inch upward. And so it is really important because these vaccines are highly effective in preventing severe illness and hospitalization and death that’s caused by COVID-19 and also its variants. And we’ve got variants in our district too that have been identified. So really important that we are encouraging folks who are eligible, and right now that’s anyone aged 12 or older, to get that COVID vaccine to protect themselves and others.

As we move into the summertime and more summer events and activities happening, Bever says it’s important for everyone, including children, to get vaccinated.

The department is continuing to investigate cases, encourage prevention, and offer mitigation practices to prevent the spread of the disease. People can register for the vaccine at Vaccinate.NE.Gov.