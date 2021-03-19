DHHS Gives Vaccine Update In State of Nebraska

LINCOLN – Dr. Angela Ling, the Incident Commander for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, joined Governor Pete Ricketts during a press briefing to discuss the continued rollout of the vaccine in Nebraska.

They are moving into Phase 2A Monday statewide to start vaccinating people between the ages of 50 and 64, while still vaccinating essential workers, people with underlying health conditions, and people ages 65 and up. Some health departments have already begun this phase. Ling says that they have delivered over 690,000 doses of the vaccine with over 71 percent of the 65 and older population vaccinated.

Our weekly first dose allocation is holding steady at 25,740 doses of Pfizer each week and 18,400 doses of Moderna. For the past two weeks we’ve received 2,200 doses of Johnson and Johnson each week. And we are told that Johnson and Johnson weekly allocation will increase the week of March 29.

Ling also said that the state has coordinated and scheduled the Johnson and Johnson vaccine to go to the Phase 1C groups on March 29.

They will continue to lower the age and anyone who wants to be vaccinated, even if they aren’t in the current group, should visit Vaccinate.NE.Gov to get registered. Or call the call center at 833-998-2275 to get assistance in registering for the vaccine.