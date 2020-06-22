Directed Health Measures Move into Phase 3; Officials Still Urging Caution

HASTINGS – As Phase 3 of Directed Health Measures begin today for all counties in Nebraska except Hall, Hamilton, Merrick, and Dakota Counties, local officials are still encouraging people to be cautious. Restrictions are being loosened on gatherings, restaurants, bars, and sports. Mayor Corey Stutte says that it is great that things are moving forward but everyone still needs to stay safe.

What I would hate to have happen is see some sort of second wave coming into the fall and we just don’t want to see Directed Health Measures put back in place. Everyone just please keep your foot on the gas and keep working hard at social distancing but please go out and support businesses as well.

Michele Bever, the Executive Director of the South Heartland District Health Department, says that the number of cases has flattened and the percent positive rate has fallen below one percent in the last couple of weeks. But there is still a need to participate in prevention.

That physical distancing of six feet, that wearing masks when we can’t easily keep distances, that continued cleaning and disinfecting, especially of frequently touched surfaces. Washing our hands. And staying home when we are sick. That’s all very important and we’re not letting up on those messages because the virus still is in our communities.

She said case numbers could spike up if people do not continue to follow those guidelines.