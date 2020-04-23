Downtown Center Association Teaming Up With Local Businesses to Support Downtown Businesses

HASTINGS – The Downtown Center Association is teaming up with a couple of local businesses to help support Downtown Hastings businesses. They are teaming up with I Am Me Boutique and Business World Products to sell tumblers.

Tammy Orthmann, the Director of the Downtown Center Association, says that all the proceeds will go to participating downtown businesses.

Amazon and WalMart are going to recover a lot faster than, say, a shoe store or a clothing boutique downtown. We’re hoping to raise a great deal of money. Whatever it is, the participating businesses will get money to help with the rent, or the utilities, or if they want to buy gift cards from them, we will do that. It’s going to be very personalized, whatever that business needs. We are going to try to use the proceeds from the tumblers to help them with it.

There are two different designs to choose from. They are 20 ounces and will be sold at $25 a tumbler. One is grass green and the other is sky blue in color and they both have the motto, “Keep it Local.”

You can either get the tumblers shipped to you or you can pick them up. You can buy the tumblers at HastingsDowntown.com under the events tab.