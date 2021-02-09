Downtown Kearney Parking Ban In Affect Wednesday From Midnight to 6am

KEARNEY – The City of Kearney Street Division announces that a Snow Emergency has been declared for the Downtown area of the City of Kearney. Parking is prohibited between the hours of MIDNIGHT. and 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 for the following streets for the purpose of removing snow. VIOLATORS WILL BE TICKETED AND TOWED.

Street Extent Central Avenue Railroad Street Avenue A 1st Avenue 1st Avenue 16th Street 19th Street 21st Street 22nd Street 23rd Street 24th Street 15th Street to 26th Street 2nd Avenue to Avenue B Railroad Street to 26th Street Railroad Street to 26th Street 15th Street to 17th Street Central Avenue to 1st Avenue 1st Avenue to Avenue A 2nd Avenue to Avenue B 2nd Avenue to Avenue B Alley west of 2nd Avenue to Avenue B 2nd Avenue to Avenue B

Businesses in the Downtown area should make plans to have their walks scooped by MIDNIGHT so that the snow can be hauled in connection with the snow removal operations.