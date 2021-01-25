Downtown Parking Ban Added to Hastings Snow Emergency

HASTINGS – In addition to the regular snow emergency issued on Monday, a downtown parking ban will begin at 10 p.m. Tuesday.

The snow emergency will continue through noon on Wednesday based on the latest winter weather forecast.

The downtown parking ban includes streets between 1st Street and 5th Street from Burlington Avenue to Minnesota Avenue.

No parking is allowed along emergency snow routes during the above timeframe to give snow plows room to work, and vehicles in violation of the snow emergency will be towed.

Snow routes are marked with signs along the street, and a full list can be found here: https://www. cityofhastings.org/ departments/street-department/ maintenance/snow-removal/ emergency-snow-routes.html