Downtown Sidewalk Sales Happening Saturday

HASTINGS – Downtown Sidewalk Sales will be happening Saturday from 9am to 4pm in Downtown Hastings. There will be stores lined up on the sidewalks of downtown Hastings. The fact that it will be mostly outside will make it easy to social distance and all the shops will be cleaning and offering sanitizer.

Tammy Orthamnn, the Director of the Downtown Center Association, says that a lot of the shops will have bargains and deals and it’s more important than ever to support local businesses.

I try to say, every time I have an opportunity, that WalMart and Amazon are going to come out of this just fine. It’s the local people who support the local economy that you need to think about and to visit as much as you can. The retailers haven’t been able to sell all of their stock so you might be seeing things that have been discounted that you would be surprised to see. Maybe some clothing or some back to school items that you could snag up with a good bargain.

She also said that the Shop Small Saturday, Summer edition, was a success and was a good test to see where consumer confidence was.

Masks will not be required or anything like that but they are encouraging people to wear one and follow any rules the different businesses might have laid out due to the pandemic.