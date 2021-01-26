Downtown Snow Emergency Extended into Thursday

HASTINGS – The snow emergency issued by the City of Hastings will be extended into Thursday for the downtown area only.

The downtown snow emergency begins at 10 p.m. tonight and will now expire at noon on Thursday. The snow emergency for the rest of the city began on Monday and will expire as normal at noon on Wednesday.

The downtown snow emergency includes a parking ban on streets between 1st Street and 5th Street from Burlington Avenue to Minnesota Avenue. Vehicles in violation of the snow emergency will be towed.

Snow routes are marked with signs along the street, and a full list can be found here: https://www. cityofhastings.org/ departments/street-department/ maintenance/snow-removal/ emergency-snow-routes.html