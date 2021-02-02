Driveway Near Fisher Fountain to be Intermittently Unavailable During Renovations

HASTINGS – The driveway and utility drop box near Fisher Fountain will be occasionally unavailable to drivers as repairs and renovations for the fountain get underway.

The project to repair and improve the fountain is expected to begin this week. It will include the replacement of mechanical and electrical equipment, repair of the cracked fountain floor, replacement of the fence, and the relocation of equipment to a nearby utility building, among other improvements.

Crews may need to close the driveway around the fountain during the project, and drivers who are looking to access the business office should use entry points on St. Joseph Avenue or Hastings Avenue. The drop box near the fountain may also be unavailable, but customers can use one of several other drop boxes across the city. Locations of drop boxes and other ways to pay your utility bill can be found at https://www.cityofhastings.org/departments/utilities/service-connection/pay-my-bill/.

The fountain is expected to be operational by the Fourth of July.

We appreciate your patience during this period of inconvenience.