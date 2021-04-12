Dustin Mitchell Selected as New Bryant Principal

KEARNEY – Dustin Mitchell has been selected as the new Bryant Elementary principal for the 21-22 school year. Mitchell will replace Mark Johnson, who accepted a position as principal of Sunrise Middle School.

“I am excited that Mr. Mitchell will be joining our leadership team,” stated Dr. Kent Edwards, Superintendent of Kearney Public Schools. “He comes to KPS with a proven record of success as an excellent principal. Mr. Mitchell is actively engaged and highly involved in education at the state level. The Bryant staff and families will thrive under his leadership.”

Mitchell is currently the 7-12 Principal and Athletic Director at Sutherland Public Schools. Before that, he taught high school Social Studies and World History in Hiawatha, Kansas (2007-2011), and World Geography and ELL at Alief Independent School District in Texas ((2004-2007).

“My family and I are excited to join the KPS and Bryant Bulldog family,” stated Mitchell. “I will strive to build positive relationships with staff and students immediately. Determination, dedication, and a passion for education are the driving forces behind my commitment to being an effective leader. As a new member of Bryant’s team, I bring ten years of administrative experience. However, I understand that with experience also comes opportunities to learn from others. I am looking forward to the new challenges and possibilities that Kearney Public Schools has to offer.”

Mitchell received a Masters of Art in Administration from Emporia State University, a Bachelor of Arts in Education from the University of Nebraska at Kearney, and an Associate of Arts Degree from McCook Community College.

Mitchell was awarded the 2014 Region V New Principal of the Year, the 2018 Region V Principal of the Year, and the 2019 NSASSP Nebraska High School Principal of the Year.