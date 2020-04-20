Early Giving Starts Today for Give Hastings Day

HASTINGS – The 7th Annual Give Hastings Day is coming up on May 7 but starting today, people can give early online at GiveHastings.org. There will be 91 different non-profit organizations that you can donate.

Dan Peters, the executive director of the Hastings Community Foundation, says that it’s more important than ever to support our local non-profits.

The need has never been greater in our seven years of doing this. These are unchartered waters. The need is substantial and so is the level of engagement with our donors at this stage. Which is really unusual, to be a couple weeks away from Give Hastings Day and have donors that are actively raising their hands and saying I want to be a part of this. We are thankful the donors are there but it does have a different feel this year.

Over the years, a total of more than $1.9 million has been raised for area nonprofit organizations. Peters says that they still have a few surprises planned for Give Hastings Day itself, although they will not be doing any public events. Give Hastings Day will conclude at 11:59 pm on May 7.

More information on the non-profits can be found at the same website where donations are made, GiveHastings.org. You can also mail donations to the Hastings Community Foundation at 800 W. 3rd Street, Suite 232, Hastings, NE 68901.