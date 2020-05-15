Eric Barber CEO of Mary Lanning Says Situation is Improving

HASTINGS – Eric Barber, the CEO and President of Mary Lanning Healthcare, says their coronavirus situation is continuing to improve. They currently have four coronavirus patients in the hospital and two of them are on ventilators. Two people who were hospitalized have since been released and are doing better.

Drive through testing will continue until at least June 1st and they are looking to launch a third platform to do in house testing. And they are hoping the test results will come back in a matter of hours as opposed to a matter of days.

Barber says the trend is going in the right direction

Based on the actual number of patients in the hospital, and the number of admissions we were getting on a daily or weekly basis, we would have spiked or peaked about three weeks ago. And I think it’s important that, even though that data bears out, Michele is absolutely right. We have to follow guidance as we move out of this to prevent a second spike.

The hospital has a more than adequate supply of personal protective equipment. Barber also reminded people that it is safe to visit their physicians office and go to the hospital if you need care.