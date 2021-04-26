Farm Progress Announces a Return to Live Events with Husker Harvest Days

GRAND ISLAND – Farm Progress will return to live events with Husker Harvest Days in Grand Island happening September 14-16th, 2021. A survey revealed growing confidence and positivity among prior attendees, indicating 84% of past show attendees will attend in-person or plan to attend if scheduling allows.

The industry has not convened since early 2020, therefore groundbreaking product introductions and technological advances have yet to be seen in-person in over 18 months. The Farm Progress team says they’re working to ensure that the agriculture community can reconnect in meaningful and safe ways when returning in-person.

A transparent and vetted industry-wide collection of health and safety policies will provide direction during the upcoming shows, ensuring the health and safety of all attendees and exhibitors.