Farmer’s to Families Food Box Program is Rerouting from Lexington

KEARNEY – Food insecurity continues to be a top priority in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to recent data released by Feeding America, the average projected percent increase in food insecurity within the Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska’s 27-county service area from 2019 to 2020 was 7%. Therefore, Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska (Mid) continues to strive to meet the growing needs of those who face food insecurity through programs such as the Farmer’s to Families Food Box Program. This USDA program started last May in response to food insecurity needs due to COVID-19. It will discontinue at the end of May.

As a weekly distribution in Lexington at St. Ann’s Church parking lot, hundreds of families have benefitted from the free combination boxes which included fresh produce, dairy, meats with a gallon of milk. The Lexington Community Foundation and all its partners will be ending this project for the Lexington drop as of May 6. To finish off the month, these boxes will be redirected to the Buffalo County Fairgrounds Ag Pavilion in Kearney. Lexington and the surrounding communities are invited to partake in Kearney starting at 9:00 a.m. on May 13th, 20th, and 27th while supplies last. Agencies, businesses, programs and clubs are encouraged to come get a quantity to deliver back to their areas.

There are no qualifications to receive this free food. Volunteers are needed and may register at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0D48ADA82CA2FEC43-food. Any questions can be directed to Kyla Martin, Community Action Partnership of Mid Nebraska at 308-440-0153 or [email protected]