Fatal Accident on Highway 30 and Webb Road in Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND – At 7:49 am, on 10/14/21, the Grand Island Police Department received a call of a serious accident near the intersection of Highway 30 and Webb Road. The accident involved a black full-size Dodge pickup and a motorcycle. On arrival, the driver of the motorcycle, a 52 year old male, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A reconstruction and investigation is on-going with the assistance of the Hall County Sheriff’s Department and Nebraska State Patrol. However, at this time it is believed the pickup was Eastbound on Highway 30 turning left to go North onto Webb Road when the motorcycle collided with the front fender of the pickup.

The investigation also indicates that the speed of the motorcycle is a major contributing factor, and there are no charges pending against the driver of the pickup at this time.