Fatal Crash in Buffalo County

KEARNEY – The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the circumstances surrounding a two-vehicle fatal crash east of Ravenna on Highway 2 near the intersection of Pawnee Road. The crash occurred at approximately 4:55 AM on Friday, March 19, 2021. The two-vehicle crash resulted in the death of one occupant and injury to others.

According to preliminary investigation, two vehicles collided in a head on crash on Hwy 2. The crash involved an westbound 2016 Chevrolet pickup driven by a 25 year old male who was a lone occupant. The eastbound vehicle was a 2019 Ford SUV driven by a 35 year old female, with 4 occupants. One of the passengers in the Ford SUV died the scene. All remaining persons, all adults, were transported from the scene to CHI-GSH in Kearney.

Members of the Buffalo County Fatality Accident Investigation Team, Kearney Police Department, Ravenna Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad, Buffalo County Attorney’s Office, Nebraska State Patrol, Paramedics of the CHI Good Samaritan Health Systems and NE Dept of Transportation all assisted at the scene. A portion of Highway 2 near the crash site was closed for a number of hours during the investigation.

Next of Kin have not been notified. The Buffalo County Attorney has ordered an autopsy. Investigation is continuing.