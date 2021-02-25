February May Go Down as Fourth Coldest Month on Record

HASTINGS – Despite the warmer temperatures recently, this month of February will go down as the fourth coldest February on record. Those records go back to the late 1800s.

Mike Moritz, the Warning Coordination Meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Hastings, says that despite the recent winter weather it was a pretty average winter. But during the recent winter weather some parts of South Central Nebraska had a total of 30 inches of snow and setting some all time records with the low temperatures.

When you put it in perspective, 1983, you’re talking forty years ago. That’s the type of numbers we were flirting with, with our all time lows and temperatures below zero. Anytime you are talking about messing with records or events that happened forty or fifty years ago, that’s generational type records. Those are significant weather events.

He said that due to having an abnormally warm November, December, and January and then an abnormally cold February it becomes a pretty normal winter due to the averages of both of those extremes.

Looking ahead, warmer temperatures are expected to continue through at least mid-March.