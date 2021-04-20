Feedback Needed for Hastings Proposed Transportation Projects

HASTINGS – The City of Hastings is continuing to collect data for its Transportation and Parking Master Plan, and a new interactive tool will let residents give feedback about improvement projects that have been proposed to the city.

The feedback tool can be found on the city’s website, www.cityofhastings.org/tpmp. Those wishing to participate will need to use Google Chrome, Safari or Firefox.

Participants will be able to select and identify proposed projects for the city, including options for roadway improvements, intersection improvements, paving, overpasses and more.

Participants can choose from different categories in the “Currently Viewing” drop-down menu to easily give ideas and feedback on several proposals.

The data collected from this tool will assist the consultants in prioritizing projects for the future within the Transportation and Parking Plan. Projects identified will be analyzed in a qualitative and quantitative manner to assist in determining the best order of sequence and therefore lending value to spending public funds responsibly.