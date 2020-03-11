Fifth case of Coronavirus reported to DHHS; State Basketball Tournament Will Restrict Spectators to Games

LINCOLN – A fifth positive case of coronavirus has been reported to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. The person is from Crofton and was transferred to the Biocontainment Unit at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. She attended Crofton high school and was at two state tournament games on March 5th at Lincoln Southwest High School and North Star High School. Officials say exposures may have occurred in the Crofton general fan section during the Crofton vs BRLD game. Contact investigations have been initiated and they are rapidly assessing potential exposures to determine next steps. All identified close contacts will self-quarantine and be actively monitored twice daily by public health officials for fever and respiratory symptoms. The NSAA also announced that state tournament games will not be open to the general public. Immediate family members, the teams and coaches, and credentialed and working media will be the only ones allowed to attend.

Platte River Radio will be broadcasting Adams Central, St Paul, Hastings High, Kearney Catholic, Loomis, Pleasanton, Grand Island Central Catholic, Doniphan Trumbull, and Sutton on the air and on PlatteRiverPreps.com. A full schedule can also be found at PlatteRiverPreps.com.

