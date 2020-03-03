Filing Deadline for May Primary has Passed

HASTINGS – The filing deadline for the May Primary has come and gone and we now know who will be running for what. The filing deadline for non-incumbents was yesterday and the deadline for incumbents was February 18. Hastings Mayor Corey Stutte will be seeking re-election, Hastings City Council Members Butch Eley and Jeniffer Beahm will be running unopposed respectively in Ward 2 and Ward 1. Joy Huffaker and Willis Hunt will challenge Paul Hamelink for his Ward 3 seat on the city council. And in Ward 4 Robin Vodehnal will go up against Shawn Hartmann.

Chuck Neumann will run unopposed for his seat on the Adams County Board of Supervisors. Brad Henrie has filed as a republican for the Adams County Board of Commissioners Districts 2 where he will go up against incumbent Glen Larson.

Seven people are running for five seats on the Hastings Board of Education. Jim Boeve, Sharon Brooks, Brent Gollner, Laura Scheider, Chris Shade, Rod Goodin, and Jon Shipman will be running for the board. There are three spots open for the Adams Central Board of Education and three people are running; Chris Wahlmeier, Chad Trausch, and Janice Miemeyer, all incumbents.