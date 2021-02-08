Fire In Hastings Causes Damages to House Under Renovation; Remember to Dig Out Fire Hydrants

HASTINGS – A house that was under renovation at the corner of Boyce Street and Baltimore Avenue suffered extensive damage after a house fire on Sunday.

Crews were dispatched to a house at 3:32 p.m. due to a report of smoke coming from the roof.

Fire crews found an unoccupied structure under renovation with heavy fire in the attic. After confirming there were no occupants in the building, crews fought the fire defensively due to a partial collapse of the roof until it was safe to enter.

With the temperature at 4 degrees, firefighting efforts were hampered as crews dealt with freezing hose lines and equipment.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury to the hand. A crew of 18 was on scene for over six hours.

Fire Chief Brad Starling reminded everyone that since more snow had fallen over the weekend, it’s important for people to dig out their fire hydrants so firefighters can work as quickly as possible in case of a fire.

The Nebraska State Fire Marshal is investigating, but HFR said the fire does not appear to be intentional.