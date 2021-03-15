Firefighters Battle Structure Fire on E. 12th Street

HASTINGS – A home was damaged and one person was displaced on E. 12th Street after a fire broke out early Monday morning.

Sixteen firefighters with Hastings Fire and Rescue responded to 1380 E. 12th St. at around 5:35 a.m. and found flames and smoke at the back of the house.

The fire was under control by 6:52 a.m., but firefighters worked throughout the morning to put out hot spots and monitor for safety before beginning their investigation.

The lone adult occupant at the home was able to get outside to safety, and a family dog also made it out uninjured. Smoke alarms were in use in the home, and are credited for alerting the homeowner to the fire.

No firefighters were injured, and the scene was cleared by 9:34 a.m.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The American Red Cross and the Salvation Army are assisting the homeowner with any immediate needs.