First Coronavirus Death in Nebraska Reported in Omaha 

OMAHA – The first coronavirus death in Nebraska was announced by the Douglas County Health Department on Friday. It was a man in his 50s who had suffered from serious underlying health conditions. He had been self-quarantined at home since March 11 and he had contact with a known out of state case. Governor Pete Ricketts addressed the death, which was announced during his daily press conference.

Condolences go out to the family who experienced the loss of a loved one. With regard to Nebraska specifically, we know we’re going to be impacted like other states with regard to people getting sick, people having to go to the hospital, and some people dying. And the whole point of our efforts are to limit that as much as possible.

He said that doing things like following the CDC guidelines are important to limit the spread of the virus and accommodate people who need to go to the hospital. The Governor also said that implementing the procedures early has helped stem the spread of the virus. The state total of the number of people with the coronavirus is at 83.