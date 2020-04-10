First COVID-19 Case in Clay County, Two New Cases in Adams County

HASTINGS – South Heartland District Health Department is reporting 3 new cases of COVID-19. One is a child and the first lab-confirmed COVID-19 case for Clay County. Two new Adams County cases include a woman in her 50s, and a man in his 60s. This brings the total number of cases in the South Heartland District to thirty (30).

South Heartland’s contact investigations this week found that three COVID-19 positive individuals from Adams County (two previously reported and one reported in this release) were working at Walmart in Hastings between March 26 and April 5, 2020.

If you think you might have been exposed, you should self-monitor your symptoms for 14 days, with day one (1) being the date you might have been exposed. Monitoring your symptoms means checking your temperature (watching for fever), and noting whether you have a cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, headache, body aches, nausea or diarrhea. If you experience any of these symptoms, you should immediately self-isolate (separate from other people) and call a health care provider to report your symptoms and that you might have been exposed to COVID-19.

SHDHD is working closely with Walmart management to complete the contact investigations and provide recommendations for employee and public safety.

SHDHD and the other local health departments in Nebraska join Governor Ricketts in urging every Nebraskan to do all we can to Stay Home, Stay Healthy, Stay Connected. All Nebraskans need to act today to limit the impact of coronavirus on our communities.

South Heartland District case counts by county are updated daily on SHDHD’s COVID webpage: https://southheartlandhealth. org/public-health-data/corona- virus.html. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) provides daily updates to Nebraska’s coronavirus COVID-19 cases on their Data Dashboard at http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/ Coronavirus.