First Tri Cities Walk to End Alzheimer’s This Sunday in Grand Island 

GRAND ISLAND – After not doing in person events last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Alzheimer’s Association will once again be doing in person Walks to End Alzheimer’s. They will be offering masks, spacing out a bit more, and there will be hand sanitizing stations.

They are also offering an alternative for people to walk at home and watch the presentation virtually. Cassie Bailey, the Walk Manager for the Alzheimer’s Association, says that the walks are the largest fundraisers for the association.

When people participate in walk and raise money for the event, what they are doing is helping us continue to move our mission forward. When I say that, it means it continues to help provide support groups for families who are needing that one on one. Of course our helpline. And of course it provides for advocacy. Helping to push those policies forward with our elected officials. And the thing that is going to lead us to that first survivor, research. Research is so critical.

The first walk will be held at Sucks Lake in Grand Island on Sunday starting at 12:30, the Kearney Walk will be held at Harmon Park on Sunday, September 19 starting at 12:30, and then the Hastings Walk will be held at Libs Park on Sunday, October 3rd, also starting at 12:30.

If you can’t make the walks, fundraising season continues throughout the year. More information and registration can be found at ALZ.org/Walk.