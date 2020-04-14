Flatwater Music Festival Cancelled Due to COVID-19 Concerns

HASTINGS – The Flatwater Music Festival is cancelled this year due to COVID-19 concerns.

This was posted on the Flatwater Music Festival Facebook page:

We are SO sad to share with you that we have made the difficult but necessary decision to cancel this year’s Flatwater Music Festival due to the effects of the current pandemic. With the event dates less than three months away, we feel this is the responsible approach to honor the well-being and safety of everyone involved.

Flatwater is a magical shared experience for so many people every summer. It’s a time for families and friends to kick back under the sun and the stars, and enjoy amazing music, art, food, and fun at a party that is like no other. We will dearly miss the celebratory community vibe – and all of you – at the end of June this year!

The good news: many of our bands have agreed to hold the dates and join us next year on June 25 & 26, 2021! And sponsors have offered support to help us come back strong. In the meantime, let’s do all we can to support the vendors and musicians whose livelihood depends on summer events. Please consider finding our artists online to attend virtual shows, purchase music and art, and otherwise support these talented folks. Please like and follow the Flatwater Facebook page for news and links all summer! We look forward to brighter days when we can gather and play together again. Until then, take care of yourself and those around you. Stay connected and grounded, remember to get outside, and please keep supporting the arts and artists! Be well, friends, and please stay in touch.