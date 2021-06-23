Flatwater Music Festival Happening Friday and Saturday

HASTINGS – The Prairie Loft Center will be holding their Annual Flatwater Music Festival on Friday and Saturday and they’ll have music, art, and food. They weren’t able to host the festival last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The family friendly event costs ten dollars for admission and kids under 10 get in for free. On Friday the festival will run from 6pm to 11pm and will have Hope Dunbar at 7pm and Rascal Martinez at 9pm. On Saturday it will run from 1pm to 11pm with the String Beans at 2pm, The Wildwoods at 7pm, and FY5 at 9pm.

Amy Sandeen, the Executive Director of the Prairie Loft Center, says that they will have more than just music.

And Friday we’ve got food trucks, art vendors, local brews, games, music. We’ll do a kids workshop making dancing ribbon rings. That will actually happen a couple of times over the two days. On Saturday we start at 1 o’clock. And during the afternoon we’ll do some kids workshops. We’ve, again, got the food trucks, art vendors, games. And that afternoon we’ll do some music with Jim Sanderson. Some more family activities.

They are still looking for volunteers to help with setting up, helping out during the festival, and tearing down and cleaning up. Working during the festival will be a three hour shift that includes taking tickets, parking guidance, beautification, and other jobs as well. Volunteers will be able to get into the festival for free. More information can be found at PrairieLoft.org.