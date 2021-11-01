Flood Communications expands to Central Nebraska

NORFOLK, NE — One of the nation’s fastest-growing media companies is continuing to expand in Nebraska.
Flood Communications announced Monday that it purchased Platte River Radio, which owns KHAS, ESPN Tri-Cities, KLIQ-FM The Breeze and KKPR-FM Power 99.
The expansion makes Flood Communications the largest broadcast company in the state. The Norfolk-based company now owns 15 radio stations and seven News Channel Nebraska TV stations.
“We believe in bringing people and information together. This partnership in Central Nebraska allows us to share more local stories on radio, television and in digital media about the people that make the Tri-Cities a great place to live and to do business,” Flood Communications Founder Mike Flood said in a news release.
“We are honored that longtime owners Craig Eckert and Dave Oldfather and his family have the confidence to partner with Flood Communications and News Channel Nebraska to serve the community with important news, weather and sports information,” Flood Communications CEO Andy Ruback said.
The move continues a trend of expansion for Flood Communications. The company launched Telemundo Nebraska TV in 2018 and acquired Sidney radio stations KSID AM/FM in late 2019. Inc. included Flood Communications in its most recent list of the country’s 5,000 fastest-growing companies.
The deal is expected to close next year, subject to regulatory approval.