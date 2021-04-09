Fonner Park Chooses Casino Operations Partner

GRAND ISLAND – At a press conference on Friday morning, Fonner Park announced that their Casino Operations Partner will be Elite Casino Resorts of Riverside Iowa. Fonner Park started the process to find a casino partner by issuing a request for proposal on November 6, 2020 after voters approved three ballot initiatives to legalize games of chance in Nebraska in the 2020 election.

They received eight different proposals and decided to go with Elite Casino Resorts. They operate four casino resorts, over 1,700 employees, sports books in Iowa and Colorado, and two golf courses.

Elite Casinos projects that, over the next seven years, the State of Nebraska will receive 49 million dollars, Hall County will receive 7.8 million dollars, and the city of Grand Island will receive 10.2 million dollars in tax revenue.

Overall, they will invest 100 million dollars in the next seven years to construct the destination casino resort with first class amenities. The amenities will include 650 slot machines, with the ability to increase that number to 850, 20 table games, a sportsbook and show lounge on the gaming floor, a 116 room boutique hotel with an indoor and outdoor pool, and a full service spa and salon. They will also have multiple restaurants at the resort.

Fonner Park will be a minority owner of the resort.