Husker Football Is A Go

The Big Ten Conference announced Wednesday morning that it will play football this fall, marking a reversal from the league’s move last month to push back action due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Nebraska will play 9 games in the 2020 season. Memorial Stadium and the other Big Ten venues will be mostly empty except for some family of players and coaches.

As schedule will be released later.

The conference said August 11th that it was too risky to play with the U.S. still struggling to contain the virus. The plan was to play football in the spring, if the virus was under control. Now, new protocols will include daily testing of all players and team staff, and each school is to appoint a chief infection officer to oversee testing.

Competition will begin the weekend of October 23rd and 24th. Daily testing will begin on September 30th.

Eventually all Big Ten Sports will require testing protocols before they can resume competition.