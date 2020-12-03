Former and Current Teachers of the Year Send Letter to Governor Ricketts Requesting Mask Mandate

NEBRASKA – 10 former and current Teachers of the Year in Nebraska have sent a letter to Governor Pete Ricketts requesting a mask mandate throughout the State of Nebraska.

The letter they sent to the Governor can be read below:

Governor Ricketts,

As Nebraska Teachers of the Year, with a combined 200 years of teaching experience, we ask that you make the responsible decision to mandate mask wearing in our state.

We represent both rural and urban Nebraska communities. We serve students of all ages. Our goal is, and always has been, to provide the best education for our state’s youngsters. Part of providing the best education is to ensure that our children are safe. While we can control what happens in our schools—and are doing a fantastic job with mask wearing and social distancing—we cannot control the rise in community cases. This is where your leadership has the opportunity to make sure that our students-and the communities they reside in-are safe by mandating mask wearing.

You are aware of the research that resoundingly supports mask mandates. You are aware of the grim statistics showing the rise in Nebraska cases and the precarious situation this rise places on our health care institutions. We are so very appreciative to all healthcare workers for their continued fight against this virus and its impact on our communities.

You are now aware that your state’s most highly recognized teachers are asking that you make the decision to mandate mask wearing. We show up to work each day dedicated to doing our best for those we serve. We ask the same of you.

Respectfully,

Nebraska Teachers of the Year (by year)

Maddie Fennell, 2007, Omaha

Mary Schleider, 2008, Firth

Michael Fryda, 2010, Omaha

Bob Feurer, 2011 North Bend

Luisa Palomo Hare, 2012, Omaha

Angela Mosier, 2013, Omaha

Shelby Aaberg, 2015, Scottsbluff

Sydney Jensen, 2019, Lincoln

Megan Helberg, 2020, Burwell

Paul Timm, 2021 Lyons-Decatur