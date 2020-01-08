Former President of Five Points Bank in Grand Island Inducted into Business Hall of Fame

LINCOLN- William W. Marshall, III was inducted into the Nebraska Business Hall of Fame yesterday by the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry. He is the former president of the Five Points Bank in Grand Island. He was inducted alongside two other people and all three will officially be inducted at the Nebraska Chamber’s Annual Meeting and Hall of Fame Banquet.

Five Points Bank is a family-owned bank, founded by Bill Marshall, III, his father and business partners in Grand Island in 1971. Located at its namesake intersection in north Grand Island, Five Points Bank opened its doors as a single-branch bank. Popular for its longer business hours, the bank has grown into one of the largest banks in Nebraska, with over $1.6 billion in total assets. It is the largest bank in the Tri-City area, with the sixth-largest Nebraska-based holding company in the state. Five Points Bank grew organically rather than through acquisitions in central Nebraska and later in the eastern portion of the state. Both the bank and the Marshall family have been generous supporters of countless charities and worthy causes in their communities. Marshall served on a number of boards and committees before his passing in January of 2016.