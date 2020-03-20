Four Additional COVID-19 Cases Identified in Three Nebraska Counties

NEBRASKA – Four additional cases of coronavirus have been identified in three Nebraska counties. Two cases are Lincoln County residents. One is a female in her 40s who recently traveled to Colorado and the other is a male in his 20s who was in close contact with a person who previously tested positive for coronavirus. Both new cases are self-isolating at home. One case is a man in his 60s from Nemaha County who also recently traveled to Colorado. He is also isolating at home. The last case is a man in his 40s from Sarpy County with underlying health issues. He is currently hospitalized. All local health departments involved have initiated close contact investigations to identify people who came into close contact to help prevent further spread. All identified close contacts will self-quarantine and be actively monitored twice daily by public health officials for fever and respiratory symptoms. The state total is now up to 32 cases.

